Geomagnetic Storm From Sun's Eruptions Likely To Hit Earth Today, NOAA Issues Warning

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a warning for a geomagnetic storm to hit the Earth on February 2, Wednesday. According to Space.com, a powerful solar flare has been crossing through space and, it will hit the Earth on Wednesday. Citing the European Space Agency, it said a powerful explosion will occur near the sun's surface following an M1-class solar flare ejection (CMEs). As per the scientists, a coronal mass ejection took place on January 30, Saturday morning as a result, a powerful explosion is expected near the Sun's surface.

In its reports, the European Space Agency has classified M-class flares as medium-sized space weather events that can cause temporary radio blackouts on Earth. It said the Earth's polar regions would be the most affected region. Besides, spacecraft and satellites might face issues with surface charging, orientation and, increased drag on low-Earth orbiters are also likely. Radio and navigation services, offered by the satellites, are also prone to malfunctions. However, this will also bring Auroras to as low as the USA's Pennsylvania, said the NOAA.

How are solar flares formed and when did they last hit the Earth?

According to NASA, solar flares are intense bursts of radiation that come after magnetic field lines near sunspots tangle, cross, and reorganize. Solar flares are sometimes accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME for short). CMEs are huge bubbles of radiation and particles from the Sun. They explode into space at very high speed when the Sun’s magnetic field lines suddenly reorganize. Intense flares can cause major disruptions on the Earth as mentioned earlier. Earlier in 1989, a powerful solar eruption caused the Canadian Province of Quebec to lose power for nine hours, showcasing how big an effect it could have. Last year, it hit the Earth on October 30. However, at that time too it did not affect much to the radioactive equipment.

Image: Twitter/@NASASun