Giant 'potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 1994 PC1 Flies Safely By Earth

A gigantic hazardous asteroid 1994 PC1 approximately the size of the Empire State Building passed close to the Earth's orbit on Tuesday afternoon, although it maintained a safe distance so as to not hit the habitable planet, according to NASA asteroid watch. The asteroid passed at a distance of 1.2 million miles or 1.9 million kilometres, at about five times the distance between the Earth and Moon and hence averting a mega-disaster. Another asteroid will similarly pass the Earth in this vicinity on July 3. 7482 (1994 PC1) measured at a diameter of about 1km and is classified as an Apollo asteroid by NASA.

Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18.



— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022

At distance of below 0.05 astronomical units or 7.5 million km from Earth

Asteroid 1994 PC1 came at a distance of below 0.05 astronomical units or 7.5 million km from Earth, a distance which is considered hazardous by astronomers. The celestial object made its closest approach yet for the next 200 years as it passed apparently 1 million miles from Earth, but safely. While it made the encounter, Italy's Virtual Telescope Project, which is based in Rome, hosted a Livestream starting at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) for the viewers.

At the time of streaming, the asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) was almost at its closest approach to the Earth: 1 million miles or 1.6 million kilometers. "The Virtual Telescope Project will show it live online, just at the fly-by time, when it will peak in brightness," the live stream page mentioned, according to the project founder Gianluca Masi.

@NASA watches the skies every night to continuously find, track, and monitor near-Earth objects (#NEOs), and all data on newly-discovered asteroids are publicly available: https://t.co/ocjetQM9X4



— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022

Astronomers captured asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 during a flyby of Earth in 1997. The space rock appears as a trail due to its very fast apparent motion. [Credit: Sormano Astronomical Observatory in Italy]

Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), managed by NASA at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California estimated that the asteroid’s closest path with that of the Earth was at 4:51 p.m. EST (2151 GMT). NASA updated that the 3,400-foot (1-kilometer) asteroid will get no closer than 5 lunar distances during its closest approach to our planet.

According to the space administration, the average distance from Earth to the moon, 1 lunar distance, is about 238,855 miles (384,400 km), and the comets and asteroids that come within 1.3 astronomical units (120.9 million miles, or 194.5 million km) qualify as near-Earth objects (NEOs). However, as the gigantic asteroid made its flyby, there were no impending threats to worry the humans.