ISRO Places NVS-01 Into Orbit; Here's Why It Will Be A Gamechanger For India's Own GPS

In a dazzling display of scientific prowess and unwavering ambition, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved yet another milestone on its celestial odyssey. With resolute determination, ISRO launched the GSLV rocket, adorned with the hopes and dreams of a nation, carrying the second-generation navigation satellite—NVS-01 ensuring the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services.

The 51.7-meter tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle majestically soared into the sky on its fifteenth flight. Embarking on this momentous journey from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the GSLV carried the navigation satellite NVS-01, a marvel weighing an impressive 2,232 kilograms.

About NVS-01 and why it is a game-changer?

NVS-01 is the first in the second-generation navigation satellite series which will ensure the continuity of legacy NavIC services and also provide new service in the L1 band. NVS-01 satellite is built around the standard 1-2K Bus and is compatible with GSLV. It has a lift-off mass of approximately 2232 kg. It carries navigation payloads operating in L1, L5 and S bands. The satellite is powered by two solar arrays, capable of generating power up to 2.4 kW and a Lithium-ion battery supporting payload and bus load during the eclipse.

The satellite employs both passive and active thermal management, a unified bi-propellant propulsion system and a three-axis body stabilised zero momentum system with reaction wheels. With a mission life projected to exceed 12 years, NVS-01 represents a significant leap forward in satellite technology.

It distinguishes itself from its first-generation predecessors through the inclusion of the L1 Navigation band, which offers vital Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services for civilian users and enables seamless interoperability with other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) signals.

The second-generation satellite series showcases a remarkable achievement—a remarkable addition that sets NVS-01 apart: an indigenously developed Rubidium atomic clock. This crucial technology, possessed by only a select few nations, enhances the precision and reliability of the satellite's operations. The Rubidium atomic clock, space-qualified and meticulously crafted by the brilliant minds at the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad, stands as a testament to India's technological prowess and self-reliance.

As the NVS-01 satellite embarks on its momentous journey, it promises to revolutionize the navigation landscape with its advanced capabilities. From providing essential PNT services to civilian users to facilitating seamless interoperability with other GNSS signals, the inclusion of the L1 Navigation band ensures that NVS-01 stands at the forefront of cutting-edge satellite navigation technology. The space-qualified Rubidium atomic clock further solidifies its status as an invaluable asset, unlocking new realms of precision and positioning accuracy that only a select few nations can boast.

NavIC, also known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), is a cutting-edge technological marvel that stands for Navigation with Indian Constellation. This advanced system revolutionizes real-time positioning and timing services across India, encompassing a vast region extending approximately 1500 kilometres around the Indian Mainland. The NavIC constellation, in its entirety, comprises seven satellites strategically positioned in GeoSynchronous and Inclined Geosynchronous Orbits, collectively ensuring unparalleled accuracy and coverage. Notably, NavIC is India's answer to the Global Positioning System (GPS).