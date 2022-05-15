International Space Station Caught Transiting Moon In Incredible Image; Can You Spot It?

The International Space Station (ISS) has been a symbol of global cooperation for the last three decades and has offered a platform for ground-breaking experiments in zero-gravity. Having said that, the orbiting laboratory also makes headlines every now and then for the intriguing photographs astronauts take while onboard. However, the following picture does not feature Earth's landscapes as seen from the ISS but features the station itself.

(ISS transiting across the face of the Moon; Image: @Mike_Seeley/Twitter)

The photograph above was shared by Michael Seeley, who is the co-founder of We Report Space which covers aerospace events and photographs rocket launches. According to Seeley's Twitter post, the space station was imaged transiting across the Moon on Wednesday at 9:53 pm (EST) [7:23 am (IST) on Thursday] from Fort Pierce in Florida. In his post, Seeley revealed that the space station was travelling at approximately 28,163 kilometres per hour and the composite image of the transit took a little more than just half a second.

This is the @Space_Station and crew of 7 astronauts passing in front of the Moon seen Wednesday at 9:53pm from Fort Pierce, Florida.



It's fast, traveling at ~17,500 mph. The transit shown (in a composite series) took just over a half a second. #SpotTheStation pic.twitter.com/luEB2XCDrp — Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) May 12, 2022

Notably, this is not the first time when astrophotographers have spotted the ISS here from Earth. Recently, a photograph was released that featured NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts performing a spacewalk outside the ISS.

Astronauts caught spacewalking outside ISS

(Image: @SeVoSpace/Twitter)

The photograph was released by Sebastian Voltmer, who has the same hometown as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer in Germany. Maurer was accompanied by NASA's Raja Chari as the duo had ventured outside the space station for maintenance work.

Yesterday I witnessed the #spacewalk shortly after sunset. Here comes a first photo. #ESA #astronaut Matthias Maurer was just "climbing" at this moment.

The rod-shaped structure (Canadarm2) is the robot arm.

Greetings from Matthias Maurers hometown - it was very exciting. #iss pic.twitter.com/39Q7YlG64u — Dr. Sebastian Voltmer (@SeVoSpace) March 24, 2022

In his thrilling picture, the German photographer marked out Maurer and the robotic arm of the ISS he was working next to. "Yesterday I witnessed the #spacewalk shortly after sunset. Here comes a first photo. #ESA #astronaut Matthias Maurer was just "climbing" at this moment. The rod-shaped structure (Canadarm2) is the robot arm. Greetings from Matthias Maurers hometown - it was very exciting (sic)", the photographer wrote.