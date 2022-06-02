European astronaut Samantha Christoforetti is back with another informational yet fun video, this time explaining the aspects of working out in outer space. The astronaut arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on April 28 under NASA's Crew-4 mission and will stay aboard the orbital outpost for six months. Having spent one month into her mission, Christoforetti has already etched her name as the first Tik-Toker to shoot a video in space.

In her latest post on social media, she shared a video explaining how astronauts manage to squeeze a good run despite being in outer space and revealed the science behind its importance. The International Space Station has a treadmill installed which astronauts use while working out. However, in order to ensure that the astronauts stay on the equipment, they tie themselves to a harness to avoid drifting and floating in the absence of gravity.

Working out in zero-gravity

Needless to say, the insanely contrasting conditions on Earth and outer space result in a completely different workout experience. According to NASA, astronauts in space are required to exercise at least 2.5 hours each day in order to avoid bone density and maintain muscle mass. While muscles can be gained back by exercising, lost bones are not easy to get back and would make it difficult for astronauts to walk when they land on Earth. The astronauts receive special equipment designed for workouts in space because what measures 100 kg in space, would weigh a lot less in space due to lack of gravity.

NASA says that the treadmill is an important part of astronauts' workout as they spend about an hour of their entire exercise routine every day. Prior to the latest infotainment clip, Christoforetti educated her followers on what happens inside the space station when it is given an orbital reboost. She revealed that the astronauts inside the space station get pushed toward the module in the back during the orbital adjustment. The astronaut even shared a fun fact, explaining that it is not the astronauts that are moving inside the ISS but it is the space station that is moving around the astronauts. Check out the video below.