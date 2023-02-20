ISRO Completes Major Test Of Its Chandrayaan-3 Lander Ahead Of Launch In Mid-2023

ISRO made a major leap toward the launch of its third expedition to the Moon with the successful test of Chandrayaan-3 lander. The EMI-EMC (Electromagnetic Interference-Electromagnetic Compatibility) test was conducted from January 31 to February 2 at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. This kind of test ensures the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels, says ISRO.

During the EMI-EMC test, factors such as launcher compatibility, antenna polarisation of all radio frequency systems, standalone auto-compatibility tests for orbital and powered descent mission phases, and lander-rover compatibility tests for post landing mission phase were ensured.

Components of Chandrayaan-3

(Image: ISRO)

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon, which is scheduled to launch in mid-2023, has three major components-- an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM) and a rover. According to ISRO, the lander-rover combination has a life span of one lunar day or 14 Earth days and all of the components will have radio-frequency (RF) communication links established between them.

As for the objectives, the lander will measure the ions and electrons near the lunar surface and changes in their density, measure thermal properties of lunar surface near polar regions along with seismicity around the landing site and help scientists understand the overall dynamics of the Moon's system.

Moreover, the six-wheeled rover will carry out qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis of the chemical and elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site in the south pole. On the other hand, the primary function of the propulsion module is to carry the lander from launch vehicle injection till the final lunar 100 kilometre circular polar orbit. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up of its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 which took off on July 22, 2019 with the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover. While the orbiter was successfully installed in the lunar orbit, the lander lost communication with ground controllers and crashed into the south pole.