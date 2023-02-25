ISRO Receives Simulated Crew Module To Test Technologies For Crewed Gaganyaan Flight

ISRO, on February 24, received the Simulated Crew Module (SCM) Structure Assembly to test technologies in the Gaganyaan missions. Developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), the crew module has been realised by Hyderabad-based Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd.

"This unpressurised Crew module simulates the shape, outer mold line and interfaces of major systems like parachute systems & pyros of the Crewed mission configuration," ISRO said in a statement. "The SCM will be used in test Vehicle missions to validate crew escape system and other subsystems."

The handover was completed in a ceremony held at the Manjira Builders campus in the presence of VSSC Director, S. Unnikrishnan Nair; ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Manjira Builders Managing Director, V.N. Sai Prakash and R Umamaheswaran, Director of the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC).

ISRO to launch two Gaganyaan missions in 2023

According to Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, ISRO will launch two uncrewed Gaganyaan missions this year before launching the manned flight no earlier than late 2024. The second mission under the Gaganyaan program will launch with a female humanoid robot 'VyomMitra' to gather data on spaceflight. "This is to verify that humans can be sent and brought back safely. The said process will be completed with these two missions and next year, Indians will be sent to Space," the minister said.