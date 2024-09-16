Published 21:09 IST, September 16th 2024
Cosmic Cannibalism: Webb Telescope Captures Black Hole Starving an Entire Galaxy to Death
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope discovered that supermassive black holes can halt star formation in galaxies by expelling essential gas.
- Science News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Cosmic Cannibalism: Webb Telescope Captures Black Hole Starving an Entire Galaxy to Death | Image: AI Representational Image
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
20:48 IST, September 16th 2024