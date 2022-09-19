Jupiter To Make Closest Approach To Earth On Sept 26 After 70 Years; NASA Reveals Details

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will make its closest approach to Earth on September 26, offering clear views of the gas giant and possibly its Moons too. NASA says that Jupiter will be approximately 587 million kilometres away from our planet on the said date as opposed to its farthest distance of 965 million kilometres. This spectacular phenomenon, according to NASA, is called ‘opposition’ in which an astronomical object and the Sun are positioned on the opposite sides of the Earth.

Notably, the phenomenon of opposition occurs every 13 months due to which Jupiter occasionally shines bright in the sky, however, the oval-shaped orbits of both Earth and the gas giant make the opposition this year extra special.

(Jupiter photographed by Juno spacecraft; Image: NASA)

Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, says that the planet's central bands and even some of its Moon can be spotted if one has good binoculars. However, a 4-inch-or-larger telescope would be required to spot the planet's Great Red Spot and the bands in greater detail.

"The views should be great for a few days before and after September 26," Kobelski said in an official statement. "So, take advantage of good weather on either side of this date to take in the sight. Outside of the Moon, it should be one of the (if not the) brightest objects in the night sky."

Interesting facts about Jupiter

The planet was discovered by Galileo Galilei and has been studied in great detail since 1610. The renowned Italian astronomer, in his follow-up observations, found the first Moons beyond Earth thus Jupiter's Moons namely Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto are also called Galilean Moons. Notably, Jupiter has 75 confirmed Moons to date. A day on Jupiter, which is also called Jovian day lasts only 10 hours, but it takes about 12 Earth years to complete one orbit of the Sun.

Moreover, it lacks an Earth-like surface but scientists believe that if it has a solid inner core at all, it’s likely to be about the size of Earth. Despite all of its wonders, the Great Red Spot is one of its most intriguing features. It is basically a gigantic storm that’s about twice the size of Earth and has raged for over a century.

(The Great Red Spot in the top left corner; Image: NASA)