sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Science News /
  • Space /
  • ‘Last Dance of Salsa’: European Satellite Set for Controlled Re-entry in a Groundbreaking Experiment

Published 16:32 IST, August 28th 2024

‘Last Dance of Salsa’: European Satellite Set for Controlled Re-entry in a Groundbreaking Experiment

Salsa satellite to undergo controlled re-entry, marking a key experiment in preventing space debris and ensuring safe decommissioning of spacecraft.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Last Dance of Salsa’: European Satellite Set for Controlled Re-entry in a Groundbreaking Experiment
‘Last Dance of Salsa’: European Satellite Set for Controlled Re-entry in a Groundbreaking Experiment | Image: ESA
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:32 IST, August 28th 2024