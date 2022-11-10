LIVE: NASA's New Mission To Aid Landings On Mars Readies For Launch | WATCH

The United Launch Alliance is set to launch NASA's two crucial payloads aboard its Atlas V rocket at 3:31 pm IST from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The payloads are the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) developed by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the LOFTID mission. Watch the launch live below.

This mission would mark Atlas V's 23rd launch for NASA as it has previously launched five missions to Mars along with those to the Sun, the Moon, Jupiter, the Asteroid Bennu and Pluto.

About the payloads

The JPSS-2 will become part of NOAA's weather satellite constellation once it reaches orbit. It will circle the planet by passing through the poles 14 times every 24 hours and will collect data on surface temperatures, cloud densities and aerosols in order to improve weather forecasts and predictions.

The second payload, on the other hand, is an important one. Short for Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator, LOFTID, it is an inflatable heat shield that could one day help in the development of the technology to aid landings on Mars. After its launch, LOFTID will separate from the rocket's fairing and inflate. It will then re-enter the Earth's atmosphere demonstrating its ability to safely descend through the atmosphere carrying large payloads – such as crewed spacecraft, robotic explorers, and rocket components and protect them from atmospheric heat.

Constructed from advanced materials with high-temperature limits, gives the advantage of being packed to a very small size and then deployed to a scale larger than the rocket’s fairing, NASA says. Read more.