Massive Asteroid, Twice Bigger Than Burj Khalifa To Fly By Earth Today; Check How To Watch

An Apollo class asteroid, which scientists describe as "potentially hazardous" will fly past the Earth today. Of all the space rocks that traversed the Earth since the beginning of 2022, this enormous heavenly body is the largest to date. When compared, the Asteroid 1989 JA is reportedly twice the size of the tallest building on Earth- the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the nearly two-kilometre-wide cometary will whiz at a speed of 40,24,182 km per hour.

The behemoth comet barreling its way towards the Earth was discovered by astronomer Eleanor Helin of Palomar Observatory in California. Among the near-Earth asteroids speeding through the darkness of space, the 1989 JA is the only one among 878 others that is at least 3,280 feet wide. As per NASA estimates, on Friday, the ginormous space body will be approximately 4 million kilometres from our planet, which is near about 10-15 times the distance between Moon and Earth. Nevertheless, the distance is recorded as nearest than any other space rock has ever been.

NASA gives heads up about 'potentially hazardous' asteroid

According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the arriving space rock is "potentially hazardous" in nature. Virtual Telephone, earlier this month, shared a visual of the asteroid showing it spearing its way towards Earth. "The potentially hazardous asteroid (7335) 1989 JA is still on its way, safely approaching us...Run baby Run!" Virtual Telescope wrote in a Twitter post. It is among the 29,000 space rocks being under constant observation by astronomers. The cosmic experience will be something "never seen before," Virtual Telescope tweeted.

There are so many mysteries out there. The Universe is ready to unveil them as never before.

A completely new cosmic experience is landing next 27 of May.

Knocking on heaven's door, crossing space and time, has never been easier.



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/8SsKjSS3us — Virtual Telescope (@VirtualTelescop) May 21, 2022

Here's how to watch 2022's biggest asteroid

As space enthusiasts wait on the edge of their seats with telescopes to watch the giant heavenly rock sweep by, scientists have repeatedly stated that there is no reason to be asteroid-anxious as the 1989 JA will fly past from a safe distance from the Earth.

Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18.



Track it yourself here: https://t.co/JMAPWiirZh pic.twitter.com/35pgUb1anq — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022

For those interested to be a part of the galactic experience, the asteroid is neither too big nor close enough to be seen with the naked eye. Although it could be bright enough to glimpse in a moderate-sized amateur telescope, particularly from the southern hemisphere, said Virtual Telescope Project founder Gianluca Masi. Space experts have, however, advised that apart from telescopes one could use the Stellarium mobile application or follow the Twitter handles of Asteroid Watch, and Virtual Telescope to enjoy an online watch party. The Virtual Telescope Project will run a webcast of the flyby beginning at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on May 26 and again at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on May 27.

(Image: NASA)