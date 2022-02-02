Mexico To Launch First Mission Of Autonomous Mini-robots To Moon For Soil Exploration

As part of the Colmena project to explore soil in space, Mexican scientists announced the launch of the first mission of autonomous mini-robots to the moon in June 2022. Gustavo Medina Tanco, head of the space instrumentation laboratory at the National Autonomous University of Mexico's Institute for Nuclear Sciences (UNAM), stated that Colmena will demonstrate, using nature as an example, that extremely small robot can function as both researchers and miners when properly coordinated, Sputnik reported. The Colmena project's first mission includes 5 robots each weighing less than 0.1 pound and having a diameter of 4.7 inches.

The placement of all electronic devices in 0.8 inches directly above the earth is a distinguishing feature of these mini-robots. They will execute synchronised functions and work on the surfaces of non-atmospheric space bodies separately, with the mission lasting around 13 terrestrial days or one lunar day. The robots have already been transported to the United States and placed on the Peregrine lunar lander spacecraft by Astrobotic. The spaceship is slated to launch in June, as per Sputnik.

UNAM's Colmena started its operations in 2016

It should be mentioned here that Colmena, a UNAM project, began its operations in 2016. Its goal is to investigate the potential of mini-robots functioning in space and their self-organization capabilities, as well as the prospect of mining rare earth metals on asteroids. Meanwhile, Japanese carmaker Toyota is also planning to launch a mission to the Moon.

Toyota to work with JAXA to develop a 'Lunar Cruiser'

The company has agreed to work with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on the development of a 'Lunar Cruiser' for astronauts to use on space missions. Toyota officials have stated that their Lunar Cruiser will be ready for launch in the late 2020s, with the ultimate goal of assisting people in living on the Moon by 2040 and afterwards on Mars. According to Takao Sato, head of Toyota Motor Corp's Lunar Cruiser project, the aim behind developing the Lunar Cruiser is to allow people to eat, work, sleep, and connect with others safely in cars in outer space, as they do on Earth, the Associated Press (AP) reported.