Moon Mission: Artemis 2 Astronauts May Connect With Youngsters On Earth Via Radio

In late 2024, the Artemis 2 mission will send a crew of astronauts around the moon, and most of them happen to be certified amateur radio (ham radio) operators. This fact has excited the amateur radio community, as they anticipate the possibility of the astronauts making a call back to Earth from deep space. Phil A. McBride, the president of Radio Amateurs of Canada, stated in a recent interview with Space.com that it is important for young people to have the opportunity to speak with astronauts and be inspired. After 40 years of communication with low Earth orbit, the hope now is that Ham radio will extend its reach to the moon.

NASA astronaut Owen Garriott (W5LFL) made history on Dec. 1, 1983, when he became the first person to call an amateur radio operator on Earth from space. Using a ham radio, Garriott spoke with Lance Collister (WA1JXN) in Frenchtown, Montana, marking the beginning of a new era in space communications. The use of ham radio continued with the Russian space station Mir during the shuttle-Mir program, according to NASA.

Ham radio is used to let students speak with astronauts

Today, Ham operators communicate with astronauts through Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS), which allows students to talk directly with space flyers. According to documentation from the group, the program's primary aim is to inspire young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. As of 2022, NASA reports that more than 100 crew members have connected with 250,000 participants on the ground via ARISS.

It remains uncertain whether the Artemis 2 mission will include ham radio equipment, as the final mission details have yet to be confirmed, according to Chief Astronaut Joe Acaba and two crew members (NASA's Reid Wiseman and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen) who were interviewed by Space.com last month. In order to make ham radio communication possible during the mission, the crew would need to have access to adequate power and storage space for the equipment, as well as some free time to operate the radios during the 10-day mission.