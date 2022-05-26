NASA Achieves Major Milestone In Its Quest To Land Artemis III Astronauts On The Moon

NASA’s preparations for landing astronauts on the Moon are ramping up. The agency announced that it achieved a major milestone with the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) that would power the rocket-carrying astronauts to the Moon under Artemis III. The ICPS is being developed at the United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) factory in Alabama and NASA says that major components of this crucial rocket part are complete.

At @ulalaunch factory in Alabama, the liquid hydrogen tank (left) for the #Artemis III interim cryogenic propulsion stage, that will provide the power to send astronauts to the Moon, is built and will soon be mated to the intertank (right).



What is the ICPS?

(Image: Twitter/@NASA_SLS)

The ICPS is what would provide the in-space propulsion to the Orion spacecraft which would be mounted atop the Space Launch System (SLS) Moon rocket. Being developed by ULA in collaboration with Boeing, this component will be used after SLS puts the Orion spacecraft into orbit and before it begins its journey toward the Moon on its own. On the left of the image above is the liquid hydrogen tank of the rocket which has been completed, whereas, on the right features the intertank which connects the liquid oxygen tank with the hydrogen one. NASA says that both the components will be mated soon.

Both the tanks filled with their said propellants will be used to power the SLS rocket’s single RL10 engine which is being built by Aerojet Rocketdyne. "The Artemis III ICPS will provide the big push needed to propel Orion toward the Moon and send the crew on the first mission where humans once again will land on the lunar surface," the agency said in a statement.

Overview of the SLS moon rocket

(Configuration of SLS rocket; Image: NASA)

The SLS rocket has a total of six configurations, as seen in the picture above, and it differs in terms of role and launch capabilities. Meant for both cargo and crew, the thrust generated by the rockets ranges from 8.8 million pounds to a whopping 9.5 million pounds. All these rockets also differ in their height which ranges from 322 feet for the Block 1 crew to 355 feet for Block 2 cargo.

(Image: NASA)

NASA says that SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts, and cargo directly to the Moon on a single mission. It is a super heavy-lift launch vehicle and every configuration of the SLS rocket, from Block 1 crew to Block 2 cargo, uses the core stage with four RS-25 engines.

When will humans land on the Moon?

NASA had initially set a bold plan of landing humans on the Moon by 2024, however, this has now shifted to either 2025 or 2026, if everything goes as per the plan. The landing, which would see the first woman walk on the lunar surface, will take place under the third mission of the Artemis Program. It is worth noting, however, that an Orion spacecraft carrying astronauts will also be launched under Artemis II but only for a trip around the Moon.