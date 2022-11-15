Artemis 1 Launch LIVE Updates: All Elements Of Rocket And Spacecraft Powered Up

The Artemis I mission management team has reviewed the status of preparations for launch and gave a “go” to proceed toward a Nov. 16 launch attempt. The team checked the additional analysis associated with caulk on Orion’s launch abort system that came loose during Hurricane Nicole. Engineers conducted the detailed analysis of several feet of delaminated caulk where the ogive on Orion’s launch abort system meets the crew module adapter. The analysis assessed the risk should it come loose during launch.

Overnight, in parallel with launch preparations, technicians focused on removing and replacing a component of an electrical connector on the hydrogen tail service mast umbilical ground-side plate. Engineers also saw some inconsistent data provided through the connector, despite replacing the cable to the connector earlier in the week. Engineers have redundant sources for the information provided through the connector and it is not an impediment to launch.