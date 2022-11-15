Artemis 1 Launch LIVE Updates: All Elements Of Rocket And Spacecraft Powered Up

Quick links:
Image: NASA
As NASA begins the countdown of Artemis I Moon launch, the event is progressing smoothly. All elements of the rocket and spacecraft are powered up. Overnight, teams are focusing on charging flight batteries, conduct final walkdowns at the launch pad, and check out communications with Orion.
NASA on Tuesday informed that when SLS and NASA Orion launch on the uncrewed Artemis I flight test to the Moon, it will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida for a brief minute or so.
The Artemis I mission management team has reviewed the status of preparations for launch and gave a “go” to proceed toward a Nov. 16 launch attempt. The team checked the additional analysis associated with caulk on Orion’s launch abort system that came loose during Hurricane Nicole. Engineers conducted the detailed analysis of several feet of delaminated caulk where the ogive on Orion’s launch abort system meets the crew module adapter. The analysis assessed the risk should it come loose during launch.
Overnight, in parallel with launch preparations, technicians focused on removing and replacing a component of an electrical connector on the hydrogen tail service mast umbilical ground-side plate. Engineers also saw some inconsistent data provided through the connector, despite replacing the cable to the connector earlier in the week. Engineers have redundant sources for the information provided through the connector and it is not an impediment to launch.
Nov. 15:
3:30pm ET (2030 UTC): Tanking coverage
10:30pm ET (0330 UTC): Launch broadcast
Nov. 16:
8:30am ET (1330 UTC): Trajectory burn
10am ET (1500 UTC): Earth views from @NASA_Orion
NASA's Artemis I managers convened Monday afternoon to review the status of countdown operations as well as two open technical items, and gave a “go” to proceed toward launch Wednesday, Nov 16.
Weather conditions remain 90% favourable for the Artemis I launch, NASA said in its update, citing the forecast from meteorologists with the US Space Force Space Launch Delta 45. Liftoff is scheduled for 1:04 a.m. EST or 11:34 am IST Wednesday, Nov. 16 with a two-hour launch window.
The mission management team will reconvene to review additional analysis from overnight operations in preparation for the launch. Track launch https://www.nasa.gov/live .
You can watch the pre-launch, launch and post-launch activities by tuning into the official stream of NASA TV on YouTube or check out the NASA app and the agency's website. NASA will run a separate live YouTube stream for the launch starting at 9 am IST.
As NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has previously answered, the Moon will prepare astronauts for deep space missions including those to Mars. According to Nelson, Moon will serve as a test bed to train the astronauts about survival in space so as to make humans capable of developing into a multi-planetary species. The Artemis Program is being considered the right step in that direction as it would see NASA and its international partners develop sustainable bases on the Moon.
The day is finally here when the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) will liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) under Artemis 1 mission and kickstart the Artemis Program. According to NASA, the mega-rocket will launch during a two-hour launch window opening at 11:34 am IST as the world's most powerful rocket to ever reach orbit. Standing 322 feet tall, the SLS rocket is currently at the Launch Complex 39B of the KSC integrated with the Orion spacecraft.