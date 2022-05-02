NASA Crew-3 Astronauts Complete Spacesuit Tests Before Leaving ISS On May 5; See Pics

SpaceX is having a pretty busy week as it is now preparing to bring back astronauts of the Crew-3 mission was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2021. The mission team comprises NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Mashburn, Kayla Barron and a European astronaut Matthias Maurer and all four members are undergoing tests before their departure. NASA has planned to bring back the astronauts on May 5, although the date might get adjourned if the weather turns unfavourable.

Excited for the return home, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Maurer has shared a few pictures sharing a glimpse of what's currently happening aboard the ISS. Taking to Twitter, Maurer revealed that the astronauts recently completed the suit checkouts to make sure there is no leakage which might expose the astronauts to outer space conditions during landing.

Completing Dragon suit checkouts & a view of our @SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endurance 🐉🚀 Soon it's time to head back to Earth & I'm looking forward to home, but also getting a bit wistful that it'll soon be time to say goodbye. #Crew3 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/HTLA2J44uo — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) May 1, 2022

Maurer also shared a picture of the Dragon capsule named 'Endurance' which was named as a tribute "to the tenacity of the human spirit", Chari had said. The crew was launched to the ISS on November 11 last year for a six-month-long mission wherein the astronauts conducted a number of science experiments.

Meanwhile, onboard the ISS, the Crew-3 astronauts look like they're having a great time: pic.twitter.com/COvI8d9kV8 — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) April 27, 2022

Interestingly, Maurer has carried with himself 35 European experiments which he is supporting under the mission named 'cosmic kiss'. According to ESA, this was Maurer's first space mission wherein he supported many other experiments which will advance our knowledge in areas ranging from human health to materials science, benefitting life on Earth and the future of space exploration".

SpaceX readies for next mission

The California-based firm is ready to conduct another space mission after successfully executing the Crew-4 mission last week. SpaceX had launched NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins and ESA's Samantha Christoforetti on April 27 from the Kennedy Space Center. These astronauts will spend a few months in the orbiting laboratory to conduct science and maintenance experiments and are expected to return to Earth before fall 2022.

In 2022, the company has already conducted 17 missions so far, with a Starlink launch on April 30 being the latest. SpaceX is chasing an ambitious target of 60 launches this year, a majority of which would be for Starlink internet satellites.