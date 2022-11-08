NASA Delays Launch Of Boeing's First Crewed ISS Mission To April 2023 Due To Space Traffic

Boeing’s first crewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed from February to April 2023, NASA informed. The Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission would see the launch of Boeing’s CST 100 Starliner capsule launch with two astronauts who will spend about two weeks in orbit.

"The date adjustment deconflicts visiting spacecraft traffic at the space station as NASA and Boeing work together to achieve flight readiness," NASA said in an official statement.

The CFT mission follows the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission which was Boeing’s second ISS mission launched in May this year. NASA says that the Starliner and United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket is on track for launch readiness and the teams from Boeing and NASA are fixing the anomalies experienced during the OFT-2.

“NASA and Boeing currently are working on a variety of verification efforts across several critical systems that will be used for Starliner’s crew flight certification," the agency said. In the latest leg of preparations, engineers completed the forward heat shield and entry cover of Starliner and astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore, Sunita Williams, and Mike Fincke completed the crew validation test.

During the test, the astronauts suited up and tested out the pressurised crew module to ensure seat fit, suit functionality, cabin temperature, and audio system ahead of the launch day. Wilmore and Williams will serve as commander and pilot for the mission, respectively whereas Fincke has been selected as the backup pilot.

#Starliner’s first crewed flight test will take @NASA_Astronauts and test pilots Barry “Butch” Wilmore and @Astro_Suni Williams to @Space_Station. Wilmore and Williams continue to train as our teams target early next year for launch.



Learn more: https://t.co/n0F7vBFcIx pic.twitter.com/fPCniZbrCr — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) August 25, 2022

Boeing is aiming for a NASA certification for crewed launches with the success of CFT. Currently, only Elon Musk's SpaceX is the commercial firm that is offering launch services to NASA for crew and cargo transportation to the ISS. "Following a successful crewed flight, NASA will work to complete certification of the Starliner spacecraft and systems for regular crew rotation missions to the space station," NASA said.

Once the CFT mission is successful, the agencies will discuss a launch date for Starliner-1, Boeing's first mission after a launch permit. Three astronauts-- Scott Tinge, Edward Michael Fincke and Jeanette Epps-- have already been selected for the mission.