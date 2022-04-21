NASA Explains Lunar Gateway Concept For Advance Deep space Exploration; Know All About It

As we move closer to returning to the Moon, NASA along with its partners is ramping up the development of the lunar Gateway. A critical component of the Artemis Program, the Gateway will be installed in the Moon's orbit as an outpost and would provide vital support for a long-term human return to the lunar surface. Currently under development, the Gateway will consist of different modules which are being made by space agencies of Canada, Japan, Europe, and even private companies such as SpaceX and Northrop Grumman.

Gateway will be an assembly of elements in lunar orbit with capabilities to advance deep space exploration.

Gateway's concept, components and its future

As mentioned above, the concept of Gateway is to establish in the lunar orbit which would be used as a connecting point between the Earth and the Moon. NASA says that the outpost will be "an assembly of elements in lunar orbit with capabilities to advance deep space exploration". In addition to providing a platform for deep space scientific investigations, the Gateway would also offer long-term access to the Moon and even help in Mars missions.

As for the components, US company Maxar Technologies is developing the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) which is a high-power, 60-kilowatt solar electric propulsion spacecraft. NASA says, this spacecraft will provide power, high-rate communications, altitude control, and orbital transfer capabilities for the Gateway.

Another component is the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) which is being collectively developed by Northrop Grumman and NASA. HALO will be used to provide basic support to astronauts visiting the Gateway before heading toward the Moon and would also provide support systems to augment the Orion spacecraft. The agency says that this component would also have docking ports for visiting vehicles and future modules.

In addition to this, the Gateway would also consist of components such as the Gateway External Robotic System (GERS), ESPIRIT-Refuler and a European Service Module contributed by the European Space Agency (ESA). As shown in the image above, the Orion spacecraft carrying astronauts would dock at the HALO, which would also consist of the Human Landing System (HLS) and the Logistics Module being developed by SpaceX.

According to NASA, the PPE and HALO would be the first to launch together in November 2024 after their integration on Earth. These components would be launched using SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.