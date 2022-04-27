NASA Extends Mission Of Eight Mars And Lunar Probes To Uncover Deeper Cosmic Secrets

To make sure our understanding of the universe keeps expanding, NASA has extended the services of eight of its spacecraft for a few more years. Impressed by the productivity of its planetary probes, NASA said that most of these spacecraft will be operational for at least three more years. Notably, most of these robots are deployed to examine Mars but the list of spacecraft also includes the asteroid-scooping OSIRIS-REx, which is currently on its way to Earth.

Among the space probes receiving an extension are- Mars Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, MAVEN, Mars Science Laboratory (Curiosity Rover), InSight lander, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, OSIRIS-REx, and New Horizons. According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s report, dozens of reviewers evaluated the scientific return of the probes and found that they still hold immense potential to make significant discoveries in the future.

Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA said in a statement, "Extended missions provide us with the opportunity to leverage NASA’s large investments in exploration, allowing continued science operations at a cost far lower than developing a new mission".

NASA's eight extended missions

1. OSIRIS-REx

Short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, the OSIRIS spacecraft was launched to asteroid Bennu for collecting samples. After successfully scooping off samples from the asteroid in 2020, OSIRIS is on its way to Earth and will then move on to its next target- the Apophis asteroid. After forwarding the sample collection toward Earth, the spacecraft will head toward 1,200 feet-wide Apophis, which will come within 32,000 kilometers of Earth in 2029. In its next mission, the probe will study the dust and small rocks on and below Apophis’ surface.

2. MAVEN

The Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution or MAVEN mission was launched to study the interaction between Mars’ atmosphere and magnetic field. The probe will continue to do so for a few more years with its latest mission being examination of the Martian atmosphere during the upcoming solar maximum. The sun's activity level is rising to the maximum of its 11-year cycle and JPL says the MAVEN's observations will deepen our understanding of how Mars’ upper atmosphere and magnetic field interact with the Sun.

3. The InSight Lander

The Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport or InSight has served as the only active seismic station on Mars since its landing in 2018. According to JPL, the extended mission will continue InSight’s seismic and weather monitoring if the spacecraft remains healthy. However, it is worth noting that the probe is covered in dust which is keeping the sunlight from charging its solar panels. Owing to this, NASA is skeptical if the probe would last for the duration of its current extended mission.

4. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

Studying the surface and geology of the Moon since 2009, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will continue to provide important programmatic support for NASA’s efforts to return to the Moon. "The evolution of LRO’s orbit will allow it to study new regions away from the poles in unprecedented detail", JPL said in a statement.

5. Mars Science Laboratory

The Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) has received its fourth mission extension and has driven over 27 kilometres on Mars with the Curiosity rover in the last 10 years. Both have explored the history of habitability in Gale Crater so far and will now climb to higher elevations, exploring the critical sulfate-bearing layers to understand the history of water on Mars.

6. New Horizons

In its second extended mission, the New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto in 2015 and the Kuiper Belt object (KBO) Arrokoth in 2019. The spacecraft's mission has been extended as NASA wants to explore more of the distant solar system. "The New Horizons spacecraft can potentially conduct multidisciplinary observations of relevance to the solar system and NASA’s Heliophysics and Astrophysics divisions", JPL said.

7. Mars Odyssey

Also deployed over Mars, the spacecraft will perform new thermal studies of rocks and ice below Mars’ surface, monitor the radiation environment, and continue its long-running climate monitoring campaign. However, NASA noted that the duration this probe would survive depends on the amount of propellant left in its tank.

8. Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter

In its sixth extended mission, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) will continue to study the evolution of Mars’ surface, ices, active geology, and atmosphere and climate. Although its CRISM instrument will be shut down entirely, after the loss of its cryocooler, the MRO will also continue to provide important data relay service to other Mars missions.