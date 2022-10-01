NASA Eyes Launch Of Artemis 1 Between November 12-27 After Delay Caused By Hurricane Ian

NASA, on October 1, confirmed that Artemis 1 is now currently scheduled to launch no earlier than mid-November. The Moon mission was scheduled to launch in September, however, Hurricane Ian forced engineers to shelter the rocket thus causing an unforeseen delay. In the latest announcement, the agency said that teams are now focusing on launch opportunities next month when the launch window opens between November 12 and 27, except the dates 20, 21 and 26.

Notably, the Space Launch System (SLS rocket), which will fly on its debut mission with Artemis 1, is currently in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) for protection against the hurricane. NASA confirmed that there has been no damage to the rocket’s hardware and that only minor water intrusions were found in a few locations of the facility.

Teams at @NASAKennedy have assessed impacts from Hurricane Ian & determined there was no damage to #Artemis I flight hardware.

@NASA will focus on the Nov. 12-27 launch period to give employees time for post-storm recovery & identify checkouts for launch https://t.co/bjDiRgnOvt pic.twitter.com/7nK2tKVDOR — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) September 30, 2022

Rocket might undergo some hardware change

“Next, engineers will extend access platforms around the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to prepare for additional inspections and start preparation for the next launch attempt, including retesting the flight termination system”, the agency’s statement read. During a press briefing on September 27, NASA officials said that the rocket might undergo some hardware change and servicing as it has been in configuration with the Orion spacecraft for a much longer time than expected.

NASA said that moving forward, the teams will access the additional work that needs to be done and finalise a specific launch date. “Focusing efforts on the November launch period allows time for employees at Kennedy to address the needs of their families and homes after the storm and for teams to identify additional checkouts needed before returning to the pad for launch”, the statement read.

According to the Artemis 1 calendar, there are 12 launch opportunities in November and 11 in December barring the dates 10, 14, 18, and 23. Previously, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that he is confident about Artemis 1's launch, but clarified that the SLS rocket will not lift off until it is ready.