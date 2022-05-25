NASA Rejects Reports Claiming Propellant Leakage In SpaceX Capsule Of ISS Mission

NASA has rejected a report that claimed a propellant leak in the SpaceX Dragon capsule which flew during the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). According to Space Explored, the toxic propellant leakage damaged the heat shield of the Dragon capsule, exposing the astronauts to the dangers of re-entry.

A spacecraft is equipped with a heat shield to prevent it from burning out while descending through the Earth's atmosphere at speeds greater than that of sound.

Splashdown of Dragon confirmed pic.twitter.com/m0C7GjwhYh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 25, 2022

Space Explored reported that Dragon's fuel leakage caused "dangerously excessive wear upon reentry", claims that SpaceX denied confirming whereas NASA rejected. Notably, the alleged incident occurred on the final day of the Axiom-1 (Ax-1) mission, when four private astronauts were returning after spending two weeks aboard the ISS.

NASA replies to reports about claims of propellant leakage

Initially hesitant to make any statement about the said claims, NASA replied to Space Explored's questions and denied any propellant leakage, contamination of the heat shield, or wearing of the heat shield on any previous Dragon re-entries. In its statement, the agency said that the deployed systems performed "without dispute", without any leak or contamination.

"SpaceX and NASA perform a full engineering review of the heat shield’s thermal protection system following each return, including prior to the launch of the Crew-4 mission currently at the International Space Station", the agency said.

It further said dismissed concerns about re-using a heat shield on the recently launched Crew-4, which took off for the space station just a couple of days after the arrival of the Ax-1 capsule. NASA said that the primary heat shield used for Crew-4 was new "as it has been for all human spaceflight missions".

NASA accepts flaw in a new heat shield

In its statement, the agency did, however, admit that a composite heat shield being prepared for the Crew-5 Dragon capsule failed to pass an acceptance test earlier this month. NASA said that it found a manufacturing defect but assured that "SpaceX has a rigorous testing process to put every component and system through its paces to ensure safety and reliability".

The Crew-5, which would be NASA's fifth crew rotation ISS mission with SpaceX is targeted for launch in September 2022.