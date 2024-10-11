Published 22:30 IST, October 11th 2024
Milton Delayed Europa: NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Postponed Due to Hurricane Milton
NASA's Europa Clipper mission is indefinitely postponed due to Hurricane Milton's impact on Florida, prioritising spacecraft safety and personnel.
- Science News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Milton Delayed Europa: NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Postponed Due to Hurricane Milton's Impact | Image: Unsplash/AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
21:29 IST, October 11th 2024