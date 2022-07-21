NASA Shares Phenomenal Picture Of 'rainbow-coloured' Pluto; Leaves Internet Stunned

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA on Tuesday shared a stunning chromatic picture of Pluto splashed with a dash of colours. The mind-blowing speck of green, blue, yellow, and red differentiated the widely varied rugged terrain on the dwarf planet. "Pluto is shown in a rainbow of colours that distinguish the different regions on the planet. The left side of the planet is mostly blue-green with purple swirls, while the right side ranges from a vibrant yellow-green at the top to a reddish-orange toward the bottom,” NASA explained.

The tiny planet at the end of the solar system isn't really a psychedelic of colours, NASA said.

The phenomenal picture was created by New Horizons scientists, who conducted a flyby study of Pluto for over six months. The experts highlighted the network of valleys and mountains with subtle colours. "Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes," NASA added. Watch the amazing picture here.

The picture of the cold dwarf planet was snapped in 2006 from 35,000 km. The spacecraft New Horizons, launched in 2006, also studied two of Pluto's moons during the flyby. "The spacecraft continues to explore the distant solar system, farther into Kuiper's Belt," NASA said.

Netizens ask 'Is it real?'

The post garnered over 9.17 lakh likes and over 2,000 comments. The incredible pictures promoted netizens to ask if the picture was in fact real. "OMG! So beautiful," wrote one user. "Pluto is where the party is," wrote another. "Pride month in Pluto," said an instagrammer. "Pluto is coming out," another commenter said that cracking up others. Check out more comments below.

(Image: @NASA/Instagram)