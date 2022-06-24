NASA Shares Photo Of Sparkling Galaxy Clicked By Hubble Space Telescope| See Pic

The universe is sheltering a plethora of unexplored mysteries, many of which still remain out of mankind’s knowledge. Shedding light on one such mystery, NASA recently shared a photograph of a glinting galaxy. “A little glitter goes a long way…,” it wrote alongside the picture. The Space Agency describes a galaxy as "a huge collection of gas, dust, and billions of stars and their solar systems, all held together by gravity. We live on a planet called Earth that is part of our solar system."

Clicked by its Hubble Telescope, the photograph features a distant ‘sparkling’ galaxy with millions of stars. Sharing it on Instagram, NASA also explained that some of the stars looked brighter than the others, pertaining to their distance from planet Earth. “For example, there’s a shining star at the centre—actually, it’s a part of our own galaxy, the Milky Way. The star looks more luminous because it’s much closer to us," NASA explained.

Amidst the pitch dark background of empty space, NASA revealed that there were multiple galaxies to be spotted. “While it looks like there are countless stars here, galaxies are mostly empty space. If like here, they aren’t too dusty, we can see overlapping galaxies." The space agency added that if one looks closer, then one could spot an elliptical galaxy in the top right corner while another spiral galaxy on the right-hand edge of the picture.

The photograph triggered a myriad range of responses from netizens. One user wrote, "Spiral galaxy toward the bottom of the pic too!" spotting a galaxy in the photo. "When will we get to see the spacewebb images?' quipped another. Meanwhile, a lot of other people were left mesmerised. "Space is a strange place it's amazing," wrote a user. 'Spectacular" added another.

A distorted galaxy

Just recently, NASA’s Galaxies Galore series added another spectacular image to its collection, thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Exhibiting the NGC 3718, the new picture features a ‘highly disturbed’ spiral galaxy that has an unusual and warped shape making it look like the letter ‘S’ when observed from Earth. NASA says that this portion of the galaxy imaged by Hubble also shows a thin thread of dark dust which along with the galaxy's gas lane has distorted into this unique configuration.

NGC 3718 dazzles in this new #GalaxiesGalore image ✨



Hubble’s view shows the galaxy’s sinuous, twisting dust lane in detail as it sweeps by the core of the galaxy and curves into the surrounding gas.



Find out more: https://t.co/RQYFc0FDRD pic.twitter.com/31mRzmYDag — Hubble (@NASAHubble) May 24, 2022

(Image: NASA/ESA)