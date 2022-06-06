NASA Shares 'scenes From Orbital Restaurant’, Shows Astronauts Enjoying Pizza Aboard ISS

It is quite normal to see people enjoying pizza on Earth, however, a couple of photos on Instagram depicting astronauts savouring pizza have delighted the netizens. Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on their Instagram profile has shared the “scenes from an orbital restaurant”.

The images showcase that the astronauts are relishing a "pizza night" onboard the International Space Station (ISS). NASA wrote captioned the images writing, “Here’s a slice of life from the International Space Station (@ISS). While crew members orbit about 250 miles (402 km) above us, they’re never too far from some of our favorite traditions here on Earth – like pizza night.”

Among the ISS crew members, Denis Matveev, Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Korsakov, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, as well as Samantha Cristoforetti are to be seen enjoying “a family-style spread of pizza toppings”. While spending quality time, Bob Hines, one of the ISS crew members, is witnessed to be smiling and posing with a personal-sized pizza.

As per the post, “Crew members can choose from about 200 different items for their standard menu – all of which has been tested, prepared, and packaged by the Space Food Systems Laboratory” at NASA Johnson Space Center.

Since being shared on Instagram, the photo has garnered over 448,114 likes. The photo has even received adorable comments from netizens loving the act. Reacting to the photo, one of the Instagram users wrote, “such an amazing experience, i wish i could be there :)”, while another one said, “big fan of pizza, but space pizza is out of this world.”

One other user said, “They all look so adorable.” The other comments which were also witnessed are, “time to start a space recipe book.”, “In space? Sign me up,” among others.

Another incident of ISS astronauts enjoying pizza

Apart from this, last year, another video of ISS astronauts enjoying pizza surfaced on Instagram. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet uploaded a one-minute video of a group of six astronauts eating tasty fast cuisine aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

This, however, was hardly the most shocking aspect of the video. The public were taken aback when astronauts were shown preparing pizza ingredients while floating in space. In the video, Pesquet says the 'floating pizza party' reminds him of eating fast food on a Saturday night on Earth.

Image: Instagram@NASA