NASA To Roll Back Its SLS Rocket For Repairs Ahead Of SpaceX's Crew-4 Mission

In a major setback, NASA has announced that it will roll back its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) for repairs. The agency had rolled out the gigantic rocket on March 17 for the “wet dress rehearsal” to make the hardware ready for the Artemis I mission. Artemis I, which was scheduled for launch in a couple of months, is an uncrewed mission and would send the Orion spacecraft around the Moon.

LIVE NOW: NASA leaders are holding a teleconference to discuss the initial results from the latest test for the mega Moon rocket that will embark on the #Artemis I mission.@NASAGroundSys has all the latest updates: https://t.co/bx7bb4H3Pj pic.twitter.com/zun6DDGenk — NASA (@NASA) April 15, 2022

NASA to roll back the SLS

The “wet dress rehearsal” had begun on April 1 at the Kennedy Space Center and was supposed to wrap up by April 3. The rehearsal is basically a series of tests wherein the engineers aim to fill the SLS rocket’s engine with propellant and execute a full countdown similar to what would be done on launch day. These tests were supposed to end in three days but several technical faults resulted in an unforeseen delay.

In a statement released earlier this week, NASA said that it is rolling back the SLS “due to upgrades required at an off-site supplier of gaseous nitrogen used for the test”. Moreover, the engineers would also “replace a faulty upper stage check valve and a small leak on the Tail Service Mast Umbilicals” which supply fuel to the rocket’s core stage engine.

While the agency has not disclosed a date as to when the rocket would be brought back to the launch pad 39A, it said that the tests would resume in a few days. Notably, the next attempt for the tests would be NASA’s fourth after previous malfunctions on three occasions.

Crew-4 astronauts from @NASA and @ESA began quarantine late last week in preparation for their voyage to @space_station, scheduled to liftoff next week from @NASAKennedy. Crew health stabilization is a routine part of final prep before missions to ISS.https://t.co/6Z5uOypajj pic.twitter.com/xrPeUl5enX — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) April 11, 2022

The recent delay was caused on April 15, when a leak of propellant liquid hydrogen (LH2) from the base of the rocket's mobile launcher was found. The next attempt for the SLS test might even collide with the NASA-SpaceX Crew-4 launch to send four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew-4 is scheduled to lift off on April 22, and NASA has said that the Artemis I team will have to wait if the fuelling of the SLS rocket is not complete by then.

Image: Twitter/@NASA