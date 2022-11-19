NASA Will Not Rename $10 Billion James Webb Space Telescope; Where Did It All Begin?

NASA has decided to not change the name of the James Webb Space Telescope owing to the controversy that erupted following its nomenclature in 2012. The world’s most powerful observatory is named after James Webb who served as the second NASA chief from 1961 to 1968 but the telescope was soon under fire as Webb was accused of being intolerant toward the LGBTQ community and fired many employees during his stint.

While the $10 billion telescope managed to launch on December 25, 2021, amid calls for renaming, NASA soon launched an investigation to determine Webb's role in the persecution of LGBTQ employees during the 'Lavender Scare'.

'There's no evidence against Webb': NASA

NASA said that the investigation report found no evidence that Webb was either a leader or proponent of firing government employees for their sexual orientation. "To date, no available evidence directly links Webb to any actions or follow-up related to the firing of individuals for their sexual orientation,’ as stated on page four of the report", current agency chief Bill Nelson said. The 87-page report was compiled after a review of over 50,000 pages of documents from archival collections at NASA Headquarters and its other facilities covering the period from 1949-1969.

According to NASA, its historians carrying out the investigation found two instances when James Webb appeared in the historical context around the 'Lavender Scare'. It was concluded that Webb’s primary involvement was to attempt to limit Congressional access to the personnel records of the Department of State. "None of the evidence found links Webb to actions or follow-up in pursuit of firings after these discussions", NASA said.

The report mentions the firing of Clifford J. Norton who was a NASA GS-14 budget analyst. He was fired in 1963 after being arrested by Washington, D.C. police for having made a "homosexual advance." Investigations revealed that there is no evidence Webb was involved or even knew about Norton's ouster. NASA concluded that "it does not plan to change the name of the James Webb Space Telescope. However, the report illuminates that this period in federal policy – and in American history more broadly – was a dark chapter that does not reflect the agency’s values today".