NASA's CubeSat For Artemis I Moon Mission To Study Effects Of Radiation On Yeast Cells

NASA's Artemis I Moon mission includes a payload that would conduct a biological experiment beyond the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) for the first time in almost fifty years. Named BioSentinel, the payload is a CubeSat that would carry units of dry yeast cells to measure the effects of outer space radiation on them. The experiment will be launched inside the Orion spacecraft which will be propelled toward the Moon on August 29.

NASA’s BioSentinel CubeSat will go beyond the Moon to perform the first long-duration deep space biology experiment. Set to launch with the first flight of SLS for #Artemis I, the spacecraft will study the effects of space radiation on yeast cells.



NASA says that the BioSentinel experiment "will help calibrate the biological effects of radiation in deep space to analogous measurements conducted on Earth and on the ISS (International Space Station). Besides, the results of the experiments could help scientists find measures to protect astronauts during deep space missions.

(The BioSentinel CubeSat; Image: NASA)

The BioSentinel experiment

As part of the experiment, the BioSentinel biosensor inside the shoebox-sized satellite will utilise the budding yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae to study its biological response to deep space radiation. According to NASA, the biosensor contains two genetically engineered yeast strains and the yeast growth and metabolic activities of the cells will be noted by the sensor.

The satellite carrying the yeast cells will be separated from the second stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the experiment will begin after the CubeSat completes a lunar flyby and enters an Earth-like heliocentric orbit. Once commenced, the experiment will be carried out for months and the science data will be stored onboard the spacecraft and downlinked to Earth through telemetry.

Explaining why yeast cells were chosen for this experiment, NASA said that these organisms have a long spaceflight heritage, well-characterised genetic tools, and the capacity to survive long periods in a dehydrated environment. However, the most important reason is that yeast’s DNA damage repair processes are highly similar to that of humans. Moreover, the agency also explained the need for this experiment in space saying that studying the biological effects of radiation in Earth-based facilities has been significant, but no terrestrial source can fully simulate the deep space environment.

"BioSentinel’s results will be critical for interpreting the effects of space radiation exposure, reducing the risk associated with long-term human exploration, and validating existing models of the effects of space radiation on living organisms", NASA said in an official statement.