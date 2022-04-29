NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Sends More Pictures; Enters Final Commissioning Phase

The James Webb Space Telescope has moved one step closer to its operation as NASA confirmed that the observatory is now capable of capturing “crisp, well-focused images”. According to NASA, all of Webb’s four powerful instruments have completed the seventh and final stage of telescope alignment. Henceforth, Webb will move on to the next step called the ‘science instrument commissioning', which is expected to last a couple more months.

“It’s full of stars!” ✨



This mosaic represents a sparkling turning point as we #UnfoldTheUniverse. #NASAWebb’s mirrors are now fully aligned! Next is instrument calibration, the final phase before Webb is ready for science: https://t.co/PcAxajyMfI



What do we see here? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qzdZRbsgRF — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) April 28, 2022

(Image: NASA)

Interestingly, NASA said that the optimal performance of the telescope is exceeding the expectations of the engineering team. "Webb’s mirrors are now directing fully focused light collected from space down into each instrument, and each instrument is successfully capturing images with the light being delivered to them", the agency said.

Webb’s instruments release sharp pictures

NASA has released a compilation of sparkling images captured by each of Webb’s instruments. “These images have profoundly changed the way I see the universe”, Scott Acton, Webb wavefront sensing and controls scientist said. “We are surrounded by a symphony of creation; there are galaxies everywhere! It is my hope that everyone in the world can see them.”

The telescope, which was launched on December 25 has covered a long journey of 15 million kilometres to reach its destination at the second Lagrange point. Recently, NASA revealed that Webb’s mirrors have aligned with its instruments, and the temperature of these instruments has dropped to as low as 266°C.

As for the next step, the engineers will calibrate the telescope along with the instrument commissioning. Since each of the instruments are a highly sophisticated set of detectors, their components such as unique lenses, masks, filters, and customised equipment will be tested to confirm mission readiness.

Talking about the newly snapped images, Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager said in a statement, "These remarkable test images from a successfully aligned telescope demonstrate what people across countries and continents can achieve when there is a bold scientific vision to explore the universe".