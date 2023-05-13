NASA's Latest Find: Perseverance Rover Discovers Fast-moving Ancient River On Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover has discovered and produced the first photographic evidence of a huge, long-dead river on Mars, as per the press statement released on Mars exploration on May 11. Previously, the rover had uncovered proof of other water sources on Mars, however, this would be the first indication that the barren planet once hosted at least one major river system similar to those on Earth.

"New images taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover may show signs of what was once a rollicking river on Mars, one that was deeper and faster-moving than scientists have ever seen evidence for in the past," read the statement. Further, the group added that the river has been a part of a "network of waterways that flowed into Jezero Crater, the area the rover has been exploring since landing more than two years ago." Notably, the Perseverance rover landed on the red planet in February 2021 and has been on a mission to collect rock samples and record evidence of past and potentially present life on the planet.

Taking to Twitter, NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover wrote, "Question: When you see something like this, do you say, “Huh, a pile of rocks.” – or something more like, “Whoa! Crazy tall, tilted, sedimentary layers! Formed by a fast-moving ancient river, maybe?” (I think you know where I stand.)"

Question: When you see something like this, do you say, “Huh, a pile of rocks.” – or something more like, “Whoa! Crazy tall, tilted, sedimentary layers! Formed by a fast-moving ancient river, maybe?”



(I think you know where I stand.)



NASA's Perseverance discovers traces of a 'River'

While sharing details of the 'long-dead river', the group explained that the two new photo mosaics which have been “stitched together from hundreds of images captured by Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z instrument” revealed “coarse sediment grains and cobbles”, said the scientist. This is evidence of a more powerful river system than the “relatively shallow streams” which has been discovered previously by the Curiosity rover. Further, the group also shared that this would help in understanding these "watery environments" which further could help scientists in their study "to seek out signs of ancient microbial life that may have been preserved in Martian rock".

Preservance has been exploring the top of a fan-shaped pile of sedimentary rock that stands 820 feet (250 meters) tall and features curving layers suggestive of flowing water, as per the statement made by the group. NASA scientists would also be able to find out whether that water flowed in relatively shallow streams. The clues “indicate a high-energy river that’s truckin’ and carrying a lot of debris,” said one researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, who has been operating the Perseverance rover. Further, he explained, "The more powerful the flow of water, the more easily it’s able to move larger pieces of material.” “It’s been a delight to look at rocks on another planet and see processes that are so familiar, ” he added.