sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Bengaluru Murder | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 22:24 IST, September 24th 2024

Nikhuli's Cosmic Journey: Naga-Inspired Star Cluster Aids Black Hole Discovery in NGC 4424

NASA’s Chandra and Hubble telescopes reveal a black hole system in galaxy NGC 4424, featuring Nikhuli, a star cluster named after Naga culture.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nikhuli's Cosmic Journey: Naga-Inspired Star Cluster Aids Black Hole Discovery in NGC 4424
Nikhuli's Cosmic Journey: Naga-Inspired Star Cluster Aids Black Hole Discovery in NGC 4424 | Image: NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:24 IST, September 24th 2024