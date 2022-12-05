OneWeb Satellites To Reach Orbit On Competitor SpaceX Rocket After Feud With Russia

UK-based broadband communications company OneWeb’s satellites are nearing their launch on a SpaceX rocket after enduring multiple hurdles. The launch is scheduled for November 7 at 4:07 am IST aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, which will deploy 40 satellites into the low-Earth orbit. This would mark a record number of satellites OneWeb is launching to date, as it has not deployed more than 36 satellites.

OneWeb Launch 15 is scheduled to take place with @SpaceX next week from Merritt Island, Florida.



Lift-off is scheduled for no earlier than 17:37 local time on 6 December. That's 22:37 UTC.#OneWebLaunch15 🚀 pic.twitter.com/N3TDmdDnqo — OneWeb (@OneWeb) December 2, 2022

As per the latest updates shared by the company, all 40 satellites have been encapsulated in the dispenser of the Falcon 9 rocket at the launch site in Florida.

More exciting news ahead of launch as we confirm the successful encapsulation of all 40 satellites.



Huge thanks goes to our colleagues on site for reaching this milestone.



You can find more information on Launch #15 on our website at:https://t.co/YpHxj4H4Iy#OneWebLaunch15 🚀 pic.twitter.com/k3vwFsP2a5 — OneWeb (@OneWeb) December 2, 2022

The hurdles OneWeb has faced include a lack of launch options after it was shunned by Russia owing to the Ukraine war, a lack of stable leadership, and even bankruptcy, which the company filed in 2020, per Ars Technica. OneWeb initially had a deal for launch services with Russian space agency Roscosmos, but the deal fell out after former Director-General of the agency Dmitry Rogozin laid conditions that the UK government must lose its stake in OneWeb.

He also demanded assurance that the satellites will not be used for military purposes, as the UK sided with Ukraine. OneWeb rejected both these demands and hence was stripped of launch options.

OneWeb turns to its competitor, SpaceX

After the suspension of its agreement with Russia in March, OneWeb turned to its competitor SpaceX. The companies are competitors in the satellite internet domain as both are building their satellite constellations to provide broadband services. As of today, SpaceX's Starlink constellation consists of over 3,000 satellites and aims to launch as many as 42,000 in total. OneWeb's constellation, on the other hand, would only consist of 648 satellites and 80% if it is complete, according to the company.

"The launch will enable the company to significantly expand service and initiate additional connectivity solutions soon for partners across the USA, Europe, and much of the Middle East and Asia, representing all points north of the 35th parallel," OneWeb said in an official statement.

Apart from SpaceX, OneWeb is also availing launch services from ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and the first launch was successfully conducted with 36 satellites aboard the GSLV Mark 3 rocket on October 23.