Pentagon Testifies About UAP For 1st Time In 50 Yrs; Declassifies 2 Clips Of UFO Sighting

For the first time in 50 years, Pentagon officials, on May 17, reportedly testified about the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) concerning the UFOs, in a Congressional hearing held at Capitol Hill. Congress recorded the statements of Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray who revealed that the number of UAPs has risen to over 400.

Notably, a US government report released last year revealed that the US military pilots had reported about 140 instances of UFO sightings since 2014.

(A still from a video shot by US Navy featuring an unidentified flying object; Image: AP)

Pentagon officials submit two clips featuring UFOs

The Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray, who was one of the testifying officers, reportedly declassified a couple of clips featuring unidentified objects. CNBC journalist Michael Sheetz shared the first clip, which was shot by a Navy pilot last year during the daytime when he managed to capture a round, flying object zooming past his aircraft.

The second clip submitted by the officials was shot by the US Navy using night vision glasses and features triangular lights flashing in the night sky. The official reportedly said that the second video was captured several years ago.

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray shows a recent pilot's UAP observation.



"In many cases, that's all that [an observation] report may include." pic.twitter.com/6D1WcNYmsq — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) May 17, 2022

Bray shows another Navy UAP observation video captured "several years ago," taken through night vision goggles that shows "what appears to be triangles flashing:" pic.twitter.com/QAyTfk670Y — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) May 17, 2022

Results of the hearing

Following the declassification of the videos, Bray reportedly said that he has no explanation for the sightings of these objects, however, he revealed that these sightings are getting more frequent. He further admitted that the UAP Task Force does not have any wreckage, indicating the extra-terrestrial origin of these objects and said that no collisions between these objects with US aircraft have occurred.

Notably, the investigation of hundreds of UAP sightings is still underway so the officials did not disclose additional information. Calling himself a fan of science fiction, Moultrie said as per Associated Press, "We want to know what’s out there as much as you want to know what’s out there. We get the questions not just from you. We get it from family and we get them night and day".

The interim report released last year also failed to explain the sightings as the officials were unable to draw “firm conclusions” and even noted that "no clear indications" that the sightings could be linked to alien life.