Published 01:28 IST, September 22nd 2024
Porphyrion: The 23 Million Light-Year Black Hole Jet Redefining Cosmic Evolution
Astronomers have discovered Porphyrion, a 23 million light-year black hole jet, suggesting it influences cosmic evolution and the structure of the universe.
- Science News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Porphyrion: The 23 Million Light-Year Black Hole Jet Redefining Cosmic Evolution | Image: Representative Image by AI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
01:28 IST, September 22nd 2024