Private Space Companies Form Space Industry For Ukraine; $1 Mn Raised As Humanitarian Aid

Multiple private space companies have joined forces to announce the Space Industry for Ukraine (SIFU) for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. According to an official release by SIFU, the initiative comprises 18 space companies- HawkEye 360, National Security Space Association (NSSA), ABL Space Systems, ARKA, BlackSky, Capella Space, ICEYE, Insight Partners, Leidos, LeoLabs, Maxar, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Rebellion Defense, Relativity Space, Riverside Research, Rocket Lab, Velos and Viasat. Each of these companies has pledged $50,000 to finance medical treatment, delivery of food supplies, and supporting transportation costs for evacuation efforts in the war-torn country.

SIFU raises $1 million for Ukraine

To support Ukraine in its war against Russia, the SIFU revealed that it has raised nearly $1 million in financial aid. Moreover, the initiative, in collaboration with Ukraine and Poland governments has already structured multiple projects. Among these projects are

acquisition, shipment, and delivery of medical supplies and food supplies to Ukrainians and Ukrainian refugees in Poland

providing communication hardware and operating costs to NGOs operating in Ukraine to strengthen communication in the region

construction and operation of mobile medical facilities for victims of the war

providing support to evacuation efforts in Ukraine

Clarifying that it is not a long-term initiative, the SIFU revealed that its intention is to "create an immediate impact over three months" and oversee the execution and effectiveness of the humanitarian projects. Notably, these projects will be completely managed by global NGOs in Ukraine and Poland.

Paul Engola, Leidos EVP for National Security Space said in SIFU's statement, "The United Nations (UN) estimates more than 11 million people are displaced in the current conflict. These individuals need housing, medical treatment, access to education and...this crisis motivates us to act and do our part to help the Ukrainian people." Calling the defense community to unite for providing support to Ukraine, software company Rebellion Defense CEO, Chris Lynch said, "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the continued reports of countless, heart-wrenching tragedies experienced by the Ukrainian people is devastating".