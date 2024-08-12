Published 19:02 IST, August 12th 2024
Returning To Earth Was Most Thrilling Part, Thought Wouldn't Make It: Rakesh Sharma Recalls Journey
India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma on Monday said returning to Earth aboard the Soyuz spacecraft was the most thrilling experience of his space travel
- Science
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Returning To Earth Was Most Thrilling Part, Thought Wouldn't Make It: Rakesh Sharma Recalls Journey | Image: X/@mfa_russia
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:00 IST, August 12th 2024