Russia Performs Course-correction Of ISS To Dodge Space Debris, Roscosmos Chief Informs

Russia on April 23, performed course-correction manoeuvres to save the International Space Station (ISS) from colliding with space debris. Russian space agency Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin noted that the manoeuvre was performed using the Russian MS-18 spacecraft at the request of the Royal Mission Control Center. According to Rogozin, the MS-18 would provide the space station with an impulse of one metre per second to raise its height by 1.8 kilometres in order to dodge approaching space debris.

⚡ Двигатели пристыкованного к МКС корабля «Прогресс МС-18» включены по команде королёвского ЦУПа. Они придадут станции импульс 1 м/с, что позволит увеличить её высоту на 1,8 км., спасая от опасного сближения с "космическим мусором". pic.twitter.com/qKrOjImF31 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) April 23, 2022

This announcement comes as a relief as Rogozin has outspokenly threatened to suspend cooperation in space and jeopardise the space station's safety.

Russia's importance in space

Russia's importance in space, especially in keeping the space station aloft, cannot be undermined. The ISS, which is installed at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometres, circles our planet 16 times daily at a speed of 27,580 km/h. The importance of Russian cooperation can be determined by the fact that not only does its spacecraft save the ISS from space debris, but it also keeps the station afloat. Although the ISS is maintained due to cooperation between different countries, currently there are no other options except for Russian spacecraft to perform course-correcting manoeuvres.

However, Rogozin's threat on the crash of the space station has prompted the US to look for alternate options. In early March, NASA's Kathy Leuders had stated that the US is weighing approaching Northrop Grumman and SpaceX as replacements if Russia opts out.

Russia had turned extremely hostile on its stance over space cooperation especially after the western countries announced severe economic sanctions for invading Ukraine. Most recently, Rogozin had said that he would report Russia's position regarding partnership with western countries to President Vladimir Putin. In early April, Rogozin had warned the international partners of the spade project that Roscosmos will suspend joint operations on ISS only after "complete and unconditional" withdrawal of "illegal" penalties. In a series of tweets, Rogozin said, he believed the "restoration of normal relations between partners in the ISS was only possible" without the imposed measures on Moscow.

In addition to this, Roscosmos had even sent a letter to NASA threatening to end cooperation with space organisations with the Canadian Spade Agency (CSA), European Space Agency (ESA), and Japan if the sanctions against Moscow "are not lifted."