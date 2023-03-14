Scientists Have Found Molecule That Is Behind The Origin Of Life On Earth? Read To Know

Scientists may have found a potential answer to one of the most fundamental questions in science: how did life emerge from non-life? This breakthrough, if confirmed, could finally settle a long-standing debate that has fascinated humans for millennia, giving rise to countless creation myths. It could also have profound implications for the search for extraterrestrial life, as per a report from IFL science.

All life on Earth depends on amino acids, which are commonly known as the "building blocks of life". Researchers have previously discovered that meteorites contain amino acids, indicating that these essential molecules were likely present on Earth when life began. However, assembling these building blocks into a living organism would have required a catalyst or source of energy. In a recent paper, a team of scientists claim to have identified a promising candidate for this crucial catalyst. This discovery could provide crucial insights into the origins of life on our planet and potentially help us better understand how life might arise on other planets.

Source of life?

According to Professor Vikas Nanda, a study author from Rutgers University, scientists speculate that a pivotal event occurred between 3.5 and 3.8 billion years ago, which triggered the transition from prebiotic chemistry to biological systems. Nanda believes that a handful of small precursor proteins were the driving force behind this transition, and he claims to have discovered one of these crucial molecules.

The molecule in question, named "nickelback" by Nanda and his team, consists of an amino acid backbone bound by two nickel atoms. This configuration turns nickel into a potent catalyst, facilitating the production of hydrogen by combining protons and electrons. This chemical reaction could have provided an energy source for early life, much like it does today.