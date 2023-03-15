Seen From Space, 5000-mile Seaweed Threatens The Beaches Of Florida And Mexico

A massive blanket of seaweed stretching 5,000 miles (about 8,047 kilometres) which is twice the width of the United States, is set to cause problems along the beaches of Florida and Mexico. According to reports, the raft of brown seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean is so vast that it can be seen from space.

A vast brown algae bloom known as the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt" spans from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.It weighs around 20 million tonnes and is the largest seaweed bloom in the world which is visible from outer space.

These algae are typically benign and even helpful in open water, serving as a habitat for some fish and crustaceans and, among other things, absorbing carbon dioxide. According to reports, sargassum is being driven west by ocean currents as a result of which large amounts of seaweed are washing up on beaches in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. Notably, corals can be choked off by seaweeds' rotting, which can also destroy coastal habitats and lower water quality.

Scientists have warned that this year's bloom is particularly concerning since invasions of beaches in the coming eeks and months might be very catastrophic. According to Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute's Research Professor Brian LaPointe, "It's incredible. The satellite imaging does not portend well for a year with clean beaches."

He further explained that beaches in Key West are already inundated in the algae, despite the heaps generally washing ashore in May. Sargassum buildup is expected to be severe this week on Mexican beaches, particularly those in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.

Meanwhile, "The amount of seaweed is increasing every year, reaching record-breaking heights in 2018 and 2022," claimed Assistant Research Professor at the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science, Brian Barnes.

Impact on Human Health

As seaweed rots, its impact on human health is also coming into focus. It releases hydrogen sulfide, which can cause respiratory problems for tourists and residents in the vicinity. Notably, the removal of hundreds of tonnes of algae from beaches is expensive and the invasions can also harm tourism.