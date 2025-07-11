Shubhanshu Shukla and Other Axiom-4 Crew Members Enjoy Unforgettable Meal Aboard the ISS | Moments

Science: NASA astronaut Jonny Kim shares one of the most heartwarming moments of the Ax-4 mission. The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) came together for a shared meal that transcended borders and backgrounds.

Axiom-4 Crew Members Enjoy Unforgettable Meal Aboard the ISS

The evening was not just about food but was also a celebration of camaraderie, and cultural exchange in the most extraordinary setting imaginable.

Pictures hared on Jonny Kim social media account described it as “One of the most unforgettable evenings.”

The caption reads, “One of the most unforgettable evenings I’ve experienced on this mission was sharing a meal with new friends, Ax-4, aboard the @iss. We swapped stories and marveled at how people from diverse backgrounds and nations came together to represent humanity in space. For appetizers, we made rehydrated shrimp cocktails and crackers. Our main course featured savory chicken and beef fajitas, and the cosmonauts capped the night with a delicious cake made from sweet bread, condensed milk, and walnuts.”

Axiom-4 Crew Dinner

The dinner of these astronauts consisted appetizers like rehydrated shrimp, cocktails paired with crackers. The main course had chicken and beef fajitas, seasoned and sealed for space travel, offering a comforting taste of Earth.

In dessert, astronauts enjoyed a cake made from sweet bread, condensed milk, and walnuts.

The meal shared by the Axiom-4 crew members, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, aboard the International Space Station is not just an ordinary dinner, it is a robust symbol of collaboration, resilience, and unity.