Sierra Space Offers Sneak Peek Of Its LIFE Habitat Featuring Garden For Crop Production

Sierra Space is developing its LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat which would soon launch to space and eventually inflate to form the first commercial space station. Ahead of the launch of LIFE's first module from NASA's Kennedy Space Station, the company has shared a sneak peek of the space station's prototype being tested on the ground. Sierra Space says that the habitat after launching on a conventional rocket will inflate to about three stories tall, and 27 feet in diameter.

Notably, Sierra Space's LIFE module will be combined with the station’s core modules being developed by the company's partner Blue Origin, to together form the Orbital Reef.

Meet the LIFE Habitat. Large Integrated Flexible Environment. It launches on a rocket from Kennedy Space Station and inflates on-orbit to a large structure standing three stories tall.



The best part? It's perfect for sleep, experimentation, and study.https://t.co/m1eT1wMBMm — Sierra Space (@SierraSpaceCo) July 1, 2022

Sierra Space boasts LIFE's features

(Part of LIFE's prototype module; Image; Sierra Space)

Apart from supporting astronaut survival and experiments in the low-Earth orbit (LEO), LIFE will also be equipped with technologies to act as a medical centre. Interestingly, the space station would also house an Astro Garden System, which would allow its residents to grow crops on long-duration space missions. Sierra Space says that LIFE's inflatable outer layer is composed of a fabric that is tougher than steel, making it strong enough to withstand the internal pressure required for the crew to live and work comfortably for extended periods of time.

According to the company, the LIFE habitat would be 27 feet in diameter and 27 feet long and could easily house a crew of four to 12 members. When completely assembled, the space modules would combine to stand three stories tall with room for science labs, robotics work stations, medical and sick bay, sleep and hygiene quarters, galley, and exercise equipment.

As for its launch, the space station is expected to make it to space between 2025 and 2030. The LIFE habitat is specifically designed to launch on commercial launch vehicles with a 5m fairing, providing multiple, low-cost launch options", Sierra Space said in a statement. "It can also launch on the Space Launch System (SLS) since it expands only after it is on-orbit, making it easier and less expensive to transport".