Sierra Space To Create 1st Fully Integrated Astronaut Training Centre At NASA Facility

Sierra Space, on June 14, announced that it will create the world's first fully-integrated commercial human spaceflight center and astronaut training academy at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC). Sierra Space has its office at the KSC and the new facilities will be led by veteran NASA astronaut and company President Dr. Janet Kavandi, an official release revealed.

"Our new Human Spaceflight Center and Astronaut Training Academy will pave the way for our company to do just that – by selecting, training and preparing the very best space exploration talent to lead the way in this new era of low-Earth orbit destinations," Dr. Kavandi said in a statement. "We are excited to start this effort at the Kennedy Space Center during this truly formative stage in the new space economy."

Sierra Space lays out its plans

In the release, it was revealed that the company has planned three categories of personnel in its academy for training and evaluation. The first category would include professional career astronauts who will spend a few months in space operating and maintaining the first commercial space station, Orbital Reef. Sierra Space is involved in developing the space station with multiple private partners including Blue Origin, Boeing, Redwire Space and Genesis Engineering.

Astronauts in this category will undergo training similar to those of NASA’s career astronauts and some Sierra Space team members will also be among those entering this training, the company said.

The second category is of specialist astronauts who also are professional customers in other fields. According to the company, they will be trained on how to conduct scientific research, manufacturing and other commercial activities on Orbital Reef. Finally, the third category is for Experiential astronauts, paying customers in other words, who will visit the Orbital Reef to experience life in space. "This category will require less intensive technical training with a primary focus on ensuring safe operations," Sierra Space said in a statement. "These participants, like all astronauts, will require in-depth physical exams and extensive safety training."

Notably, the first astronaut selection process will begin in late 2023 and training of the first cadre of astronauts will begin in 2024. The company also believes that it will start sending astronauts into space by 2026 to work on the construction of the Orbital Reef.

