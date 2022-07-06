Sierra Space's Dream Chaser: Know All About The Future Of The ISS Transportation Services

Aerospace company Sierra Space is doubling down on the development of its Dream Chaser spaceplane which will be used for NASA’s resupply missions. Meant to launch in 2023, the Dream Chaser will take flight under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) contract for seven cargo missions to and from the ISS. Recently, the company shared an update on the spacecraft's delivery and offered glimpses of the commercial runway-capable flying machine.

Introducing the Dream Chaser

The company is ramping up Dream Chaser's development before NASA's resupply missions to the space station that starts in 2023. According to Sierra Space, their spaceplane can accommodate more than 5,500 kg of supplies and equipment and is capable of gentle 1.5G runway landings, ideal for precious cargo, especially human passengers. Apart from the heavy lifting of cargo, the spacecraft has a configuration intended for seven passengers and is compatible with a wide array of current and future launch vehicles.

(The Dream Chaser prototype; Image: Sierra Space)

Measuring 30 feet, or 9 meters long, the Dream Chaser is roughly a quarter of the total length of the space shuttle orbiters. The company also claims that the spacecraft is designed for high reusability as it provides quick turnarounds between missions at a relatively low cost. Further, the spacecraft is also being touted as a flexible option for reliable transportation for its ability to liftoff and land on top of different launch vehicles and a variety of runways.

"After leaving the space station, the Dream Chaser Cargo System also offers disposal services via the Shooting Star transport vehicle," Sierra Space says. "Once separated from Dream Chaser, Shooting Star burns up safely in Earth’s atmosphere."

The spacecraft is also being made flexible for customisation as it can be shaped accordingly for both domestic and international customers on factors such as vehicle configuration, launch site, destination, landing site, duration, and a host of other variables.

Once Sierra Space is ready for frequent launches, it would also use the Dream Chaser for transportation services to the Orbital Reef, a commercial space station that the company is jointly building with Blue Origin and other partners.