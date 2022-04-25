SpaceX Endeavour capsule undocks from ISS with Ax-1 astronauts after two-week-long mission

After a series of delays owing to bad weather, Axiom Space’s first private astronaut crew departed from the International Space Station (ISS). The team of four astronauts departed the station at 6:45 am (IST) after the Dragon capsule Endeavour undocked following leak checks. The astronauts had arrived at the ISS on April 9 under the Axiom-1 or Ax-1 mission, which was conducted in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX.

Watch Dragon and the Ax-1 astronauts depart the @space_station and return to Earth → https://t.co/N3MHSxCS0k https://t.co/JJxgD3B1rc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 25, 2022

Axiom-1 signing off

After the Endeavour capsule detached from the station, Ax-1 commander Michael Lopez-Alegria stated in his radio message as per Space.com, "Thanks once again for all the support through this amazing adventure that we've had. Even longer and more exciting than we thought. We really appreciate your professionalism, and with that, we'll sign off." Lopez-Alegria was accompanied by American Larry Connor, Canadian Mark Pathy and Israeli Eytan Stibbe, who are entrepreneurs and paid $55 million for the mission.

Notably, the mission was initially planned to last ten days and the Ax-1 crew was supposed to stay aboard the ISS for eight days. However, multiple delays stretched the mission causing the private astronauts to stay for over two weeks. Interestingly, this mission was special as it achieved many feats. Stibbe became the second Israeli astronaut to reach out to outer space after Ilan Ramon. Ramon was one of the six astronauts, including Kalpana Chawla, who lost their lives in the Columbia shuttle disaster of 2003.

Besides, mission pilot Larry, who served as the mission pilot is officially the first person to touch the ocean surface and visit outer space in the same year. On the other hand, mission specialist Pathy is Canada’s second private and 12th overall astronaut.

Meanwhile, splashdown of the Dragon capsule is expected at 10:36 pm into the Atlantic ocean, after a 16-hour long journey. While the mission is more than half complete, the companies involved still have a challenge ahead which is re-entry. It is this phase when the spacecraft endures immense heat during its descent through the Earth's atmosphere and communication signals don't work for a short period of time, called the 'black out'.