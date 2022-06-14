SpaceX Gets FAA's Nod For Starship Development; Lays Conditions For Granting Launch Permit

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on June 13, completed its environmental assessment of SpaceX's Boca Chica launch site in Texas after months of anticipation. Following the assessment, the FAA has approved the development and testing of the Starship rocket after finding "no significant impact". However, it did not grant SpaceX a permit to launch its Starship mega-rocket from the launch site and instead, has asked the aerospace company to make over 75 changes to further mitigate the environmental impact. The review is basically meant to determine the impact Starship will have on the environment around Boca Chica when it lifts off for its first orbital launch.

However, the factors on which FAA's launch license depends also include public safety issues, national security or foreign policy concerns and insurance requirements for the launch operator.

One step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship https://t.co/MEcQ6gST6Q pic.twitter.com/jxqEsM62gc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2022

Actions SpaceX needs to take to acquire a launch license

The FAA will require @SpaceX to take steps that reduce beach and park closures, and to protect fish, wildlife, plants and other environmental resources in Boca Chica TX. #FAASpace pic.twitter.com/cUsqgLrQgz — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 13, 2022

In an official release by FAA, it said that the actions SpaceX needs to take are ensuring protection for water resources, limiting noise levels around the launch site and controlling the amount of biohazard control. In addition to this, the FAA also wants the company to maintain a clean local Boca Chica beach and coordinate with a “qualified biologist” to minimise the impact on sea turtles, CNBC reported.

SpaceX has also been directed to contribute toward the education and conservation of Boca Chica's cultural history including the Mexican and Civil war that took place in the region. Besides, the company has also been asked for annual contributions of $5,000 each to organizations that protect local wildlife such as endangered wild cat ocelots, and birds of prey.

Notably, FAA's decision comes after it delayed the release of its environmental review five times since December 2021, however, the environmental review program began back in November 2020 when SpaceX began construction of its launch site. Ever since the construction began, many residents of the Boca Chica sold their houses to SpaceX and relocated but many are still living around the area. The launch site, which has been named Starbase by SpaceX is where the company is building prototypes of Starship, which would power humanity into deep space missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.