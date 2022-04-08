SpaceX Launches First Ever Private NASA-Axiom Space Mission To ISS; Know What's Next

In a historic milestone, NASA and Axiom Space’s joint mission was launched successfully to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 8 in SpaceX’s Dragon capsule ‘Endeavour’ mounted atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission named Axiom-1 (Ax-1) carried four astronauts to the space station after lifting off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:47 pm (IST). Planned to last ten days, the mission is the first-ever all-private spaceflight that transported astronauts to the ISS.

The crew of Ax-1 includes three paying customers- Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy along with ex-NASA astronaut and Axiom Vice President Michael Lopez-Alegria.

Liftoff of Falcon 9 and Dragon! pic.twitter.com/Ru5dTDI72J — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 8, 2022

What’s special about Ax-1?

Apart from being the first commercial mission to the ISS, the Ax-1 holds significance for multiple reasons. With this liftoff, Larry, who served as the mission pilot is officially the first person to touch the ocean surface and visit outer space in the same year. Mission specialist Entebbe from Israel became only the second astronaut from the Middle-eastern country whereas Mark Pathy, the second mission specialist, is Canada’s second private and 12th overall astronaut.

What’s next?

The four new astronauts would reach the space station on April 9 at 7 pm (IST) and would enter the orbiting laboratory after docking of the SpaceX Dragon capsule. Following their entry into the ISS, the all-private crew would spend eight days in space and conduct various science experiments before landing back on Earth. According to Axiom, the Ax-1 members are taking 25 experiments with them which include studies on the impact of space on the human brain, cancer research, development of hardware for space habitats and many more.

‘It is not (space) tourism’: Lopez-Alegria

"I would say it is not tourism at all”, mission commander Lopez-Alegria had told Space.com in an interview in 2021. Calling it “real work”, the former NASA astronaut said that such missions require a lot of preparation and that the space trip won’t be a relaxing experience. It is worth noting, however, that each of the three paying customers has poured $55 million for a seat in the Dragon capsule.

"I think it'll be an amazing experience, but one that is fulfilling because of not only the environment you're in but also what the private astronauts will accomplish", Space.com quoted him saying.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX