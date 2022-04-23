SpaceX-NASA Backed Ax-1 Mission Astronauts To Depart ISS On April 24; Details Inside

Four commercial astronauts, who visited the International Space Station (ISS) under NASA and Axiom Space's Axiom-1 (Ax-1) mission will make their return on April 24. The Ax-1 crew will leave the space station at 6:25 am (IST) and the splashdown is scheduled at 10:30 pm. Astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe had arrived at the ISS on April 9 in what was the first-ever all commercial mission.

#Ax1 is now scheduled to undock from the @Space_Station at 6:35pm ET (22:35 UTC) Saturday, bringing its crew, heart health studies and other @ISS_Research back to Earth. More: https://t.co/hiSt855gea https://t.co/z8dV3nB3l6 — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2022

How to watch the arrival?

The departure of the astronauts will be aired live starting with the hatch closing ceremony about two hours before the astronauts leave for Earth. According to Kathy Leuders from NASA, the undocking of SpaceX's Dragon capsule has been pushed to 6:25 am due to high winds at the splashdown site in the Atlantic ocean. Interested viewers can watch the undocking and departure on the NASA app, NASA TV as well as the agency's official website and YouTube channel. SpaceX and Axiom Space will also air the departure live on their respective social media handles.

First commercial spaceflight nears completion

With the successful arrival of the Ax-1 crew, Axiom Space will conclude the first-ever all commercial mission to the ISS. This mission was executed under NASA's deal with Axiom which was closed in January last year. Each of the crew members performed several science experiments during their stay and reportedly paid $55 million, except for Lopez-Alegria who is the Vice President of Axiom, for their space trip.

While some might argue that Ax-1 is just another space tour for the rich, the Axiom VP has said earlier that it is not tourism at all. "I think it'll be an amazing experience, but one that is fulfilling because of not only the environment you're in but also what the private astronauts will accomplish", the former NASA astronaut had said.

Notably, the astronauts had to stay aboard the ISS longer than planned owing to delays in their departure. Once the Ax-1 team reaches Earth, Axiom Space will focus on its second commercial ISS mission scheduled to launch between fall 2022 and late spring 2023.