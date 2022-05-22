SpaceX Polaris Dawn Team Completes Scuba Training; Know Its Importance Before Spaceflight

As part of preparations for the highest-ever orbital mission, the team of Polaris Dawn completed its first training events this week. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of SpaceX's Polaris Program shared pictures of the four members who are preparing for their mission targeted for launch later this year. The team completed its training for scuba diving which is a crucial preparation phase for astronauts before their extra-vehicular activity (EVA) in space.

"The Polaris Dawn crew completed their first training events this week, participating in pool and ocean scuba dives in preparation for their mission’s extra-vehicular activity," the Twitter post read.

Photos: @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/D8Ju4s0klX — Polaris (@PolarisProgram) May 21, 2022

Why is scuba training necessary before spaceflight?

Lessons in scuba diving are important as they help astronauts during their EVAs or spacewalks. Notably, the Dawn crew will also conduct spacewalks while donning brand new SpaceX suits during their mission. Notably, this would be the first-ever commercial spacewalk in an outer space mission. Scuba training is extremely helpful as underwater conditions on Earth are one of the best ways to recreate the isolation and weightlessness of living and working in space.

Hervé Stevenin, head of the Astronaut Training Unit preparing European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts for spacewalks says, "Scuba diving is as close as it gets to experiencing weightlessness on Earth for long periods of time." Earlier this week, Sarah Gillis, one of the crew members said that she along with her partners also trained in non-verbal communication along with basic medical emergencies likely to occur during their spacewalk. Gillis, accompanied by Jared Isaacman, Anna Menon, and Scott Poteet will launch into space possibly in the fourth quarter of 2022 in SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

We started yesterday in the pool refreshing basic diving skills. Non-verbal communication and buddy support are key for safe diving and spaceflight! pic.twitter.com/GJSfLfWUTM — Sarah Gillis (@Gillis_SarahE) May 20, 2022

About Polaris Dawn

The Polaris Dawn is the first of three planned spaceflights. Under this mission, the crew of four astronauts will fly higher than any Dragon mission to date and reach the highest Earth orbit. During Polaris Dawn, the astronauts will spend five days in orbit and test several new technologies including the first Starlink laser-based communications in space. Tap here to read all about it.