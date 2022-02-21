SpaceX Successfully Launches 46 New Starlink Satellites In Yet Another Liftoff Of 2022

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully conducted the seventh launch of 2022 as it launched a new fleet of 46 Starlink satellites on February 21. The satellites were launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 8:14 pm (IST) atop the Falcon 9 rocket. Taking to Twitter, the company shared a clip of the Falcon 9 lifting off from the launch pad. According to SpaceX, the first stage booster separated from the second stage carrying the satellites and landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship nine minutes later into the Atlantic Ocean.

This successful launch marked the 141st operation of the Falcon 9 rocket. Besides, it was the 11th launch for this particular booster and the 33rd consecutive landing which is a record of a SpaceX rocket, according to Everyday Astronaut. Interestingly, this was also the first Starlink launch after a solar storm destroyed 40 satellites that the company had launched earlier this month. Many of the satellites burned out before hitting Earth, however, some of them were spotted cruising through the sky after disintegrating.

Explaining what caused the disintegration of the satellites, the company had stated, "These (geomagnetic) storms cause the atmosphere to warm and atmospheric density at our low deployment altitudes to increase". It further revealed that satellites were originally supposed to perform necessary manoeuvres in order to dodge the storm's influence and reach their orbit but failed to do so.

With the newest launch, the company has progressed towards its goal of around 52 launches this year, as it had pledged of conducting an average of one launch every week.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is the internet-providing firm, a brainchild of Elon Musk, who aims to provide internet services globally through satellites instead of cables. The company has planned to launch as many as 42,000 satellites in order to make its services reach every corner of the world. The goal seems far-fetched as SpaceX has only launched over 2,000 satellites. While the number seems relatively less, the satellites have raised concerns as many astronomers as well as NASA worry about the overwhelming traffic in the low-Earth orbit.

